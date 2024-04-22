RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,991,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,641 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RTX were worth $167,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,350,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in RTX by 29.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,377,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,941,000 after buying an additional 1,914,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in RTX by 8,331.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,766,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,120,000 after buying an additional 1,745,344 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,928 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 12,753.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.59. 7,590,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,260,436. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $102.63.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

