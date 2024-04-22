New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 132,268 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 132,268 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of CVS Health worth $176,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,180,295,000 after acquiring an additional 485,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $992,442,000 after buying an additional 305,564 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $987,041,000 after buying an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,717,825 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $864,821,000 after acquiring an additional 324,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.2 %

CVS traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,699,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,787,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.