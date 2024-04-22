SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.42 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.27. The stock had a trading volume of 231,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,906. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $184.13 and a twelve month high of $241.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

