New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,275,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 187,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $239,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,117 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 10.7% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,114,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,069. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $314.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

