Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Hits $259.85 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $259.85 million and $14.79 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002307 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

