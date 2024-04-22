SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,933,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,368,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,578,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 426.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 126,679 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 824,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after acquiring an additional 112,621 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

DFIP traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,168. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $43.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

