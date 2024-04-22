SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.93. 2,212,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

