SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $119.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average is $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $152.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

