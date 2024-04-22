SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 93.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,474,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 713,169 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,923,000 after acquiring an additional 596,214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,347,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Textron by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,394,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,503,000 after purchasing an additional 477,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.