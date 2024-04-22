SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $219,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 36,347 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,700.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 61,525 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.14. 7,909,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,608,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

