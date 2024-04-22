Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,174,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,818,085.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 663,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,529. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

