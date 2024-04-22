David Michael Barrett Sells 15,800 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $24,806.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,274.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,844 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $24,937.92.

On Wednesday, April 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,575 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,696.75.

On Monday, April 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,190 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,753.60.

On Thursday, April 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $24,775.20.

On Monday, April 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,992 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,787.60.

On Friday, April 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,985 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $24,776.75.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,792 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $24,793.44.

On Monday, April 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 13,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $23,275.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, David Michael Barrett sold 54,685 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $95,151.90.

On Monday, March 25th, David Michael Barrett sold 85,730 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $151,742.10.

Expensify Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,763. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Expensify by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,037 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Expensify by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Expensify by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Expensify by 57,044.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

