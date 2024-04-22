Adrian Haigh Sells 22,222 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $207,553.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adrian Haigh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Adrian Haigh sold 22,223 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $207,118.36.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $220,220.02.

On Monday, April 15th, Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $228,886.60.

Shares of FENC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 164,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,914. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

