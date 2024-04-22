Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $22.50 million and approximately $169,874.26 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,897.28 or 1.00041616 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011382 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008960 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00102858 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000522 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $161,767.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

