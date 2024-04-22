Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Insider Sells £4,800 in Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £4,800 ($5,928.85).

Russell Fryer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Russell Fryer sold 50,000 shares of Critical Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £3,500 ($4,323.12).

Critical Metals Price Performance

Shares of LON CRTM traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4.80 ($0.06). 2,685,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 7.85. Critical Metals Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.67 ($0.35). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.11. The company has a market cap of £3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

