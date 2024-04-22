SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,668 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 250,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 591,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 623,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

