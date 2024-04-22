PDS Planning Inc Purchases 309 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Shopify by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 1.3 %

SHOP traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,904,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,472,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.20 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

