PDS Planning Inc Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,041,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $76.53. 2,329,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,278. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

