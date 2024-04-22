Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.00. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $194.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

