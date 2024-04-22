Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Stock Position Increased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1,234.1% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $157,000.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVGE stock traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $66.96. 23,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,346. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $333.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

