PDS Planning Inc Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 0.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 266,857 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 287,684 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 664,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,766,000 after buying an additional 189,351 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after buying an additional 355,573 shares during the last quarter.
BATS JMST remained flat at $50.66 during trading hours on Monday. 225,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
