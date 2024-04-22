Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,862. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.