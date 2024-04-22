1900 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1,777.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.5% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $135,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.76. 7,407,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,909,977. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

