SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 0.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REET. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 417,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,746. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

