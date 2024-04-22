Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Purchased by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,634 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 203,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,195. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

