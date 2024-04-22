iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Reduced by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,313,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,309,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

