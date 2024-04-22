PDS Planning Inc Acquires 284 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.77. 18,542,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,911,067. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $673.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

