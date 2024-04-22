SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 551 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.72. 216,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,422. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average of $122.34. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.