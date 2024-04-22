SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

SPLV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.06. 1,213,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,173. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

