Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 40,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.92. 1,846,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,662. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

