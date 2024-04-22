1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,076 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,076 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $246,000. Applied Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 1,111,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 313,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 480,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 50,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.37. 1,174,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,520. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

