SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,335. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

