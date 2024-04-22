PDS Planning Inc Has $32.66 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 661,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $32,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.65. 2,764,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,325,044. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

