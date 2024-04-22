SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFCF. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,615,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 603,454 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 768,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 539,929 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,714,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after buying an additional 370,028 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 358,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $42.96.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

