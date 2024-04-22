Metahero Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $41.30 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $41.30 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000459 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

