SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 27,288 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 519,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 263,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,374 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,332,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS DFIC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 787,747 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

