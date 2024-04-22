1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,790,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.62. 393,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.64. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $291.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

