1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,167 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $106.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,622,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,562. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

