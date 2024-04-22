1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 103,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

