Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $20,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 201,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.83. 416,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,268. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

