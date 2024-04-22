SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,839. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.