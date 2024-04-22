1900 Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 59,204 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 59,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

JMUB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 192,576 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1449 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

