1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,139 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.95. The stock had a trading volume of 932,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,680. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

