1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,418 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,389,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.22. 961,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

