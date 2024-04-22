1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,050 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.32. 902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $88.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.12.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.