1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,707 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.92. 415,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,183. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.27 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

