Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Decreased by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.27. 231,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,906. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.70 and its 200 day moving average is $219.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $184.13 and a 12 month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

