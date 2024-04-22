1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 350,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,380,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,356 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

