1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,486 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.01. 1,028,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.