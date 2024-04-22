Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 488.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,068 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $19,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 655,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,964. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

